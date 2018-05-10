HOSPITALITY: Whitko students earn certification

The Intro to Culinary Arts and Hospitality class at Whitko High School has finished the training course which allows them to become a certified ServSafe Manager. When finished with the ServSafe training, WHS students will have the opportunity to obtain a state approved food handler certification. It's an important step for anyone seeking employment in the food industry as sanitation is a basic credential required for most restaurants. With summer just around the corner, their certification will help give them a leg up in the hunt for a summer job in the food service industry.

ServSafe identifies food safety risks and preventative practices in the areas of food and beverage handling. Throughout the training, participants learn specific details about food temperatures, hand washing procedures, and guidelines to insure food safety and quality. Kaya Gore, Haley Lysaght, Falyn Owens, Isabel Rayner, and Bailea Tackett each passed their certification test.