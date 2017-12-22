HOOP-SHOOT WINNERS: Elks event names champions

Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 recently held its annual Hoop Shoot at Indian Springs Middle School’s gymnasium.

Local winners from the three county school systems were in attendance, with the winners of this contest advancing to the District contest to be held January 14, 2018 at Indian Springs Middle School.

Local winners included: Jayma Stonebraker, who took first place in the 8-9 year old girls division and Niya Bell, who was first in the 10-11 year old girls.

Mackensy Mabie claimed first place among the 12-13 year old girls.

In the boys competition, Peyton Shearer, was first in the 12-13 year old boys competition.

Josh Eberly took first among the 10-11 year old boys. Kalieb Walter was first in the 8-9 year old boys competition.

Earning second-place finishes in the girls competition were Ryleigh Graves, in the 8-9 year old girls division, Anisa Tonkel in the 10-11 girls and Ashlyn Hurst, who earned second place in the 12-13 girls competition.

Bringing home second-place finishes for the boys were Teeghun Miller fir the 12-13 year old boys and Mason Schuckman, who took second place in the competition among the 11-12 year old boys.

Over three million boys and girls are expected to compete in this year’s Elks National Free Throw Contest (Hoop Shoot).

Each participating boy and girl has a chance to advance from the local contest to district, state, and regional competitions with six national champions to be named at the National Finals held in Chicago, Illinois.

Each of the winners’ names will be inscribed on a plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Also inscribed on this plaque is the Elks Hoop Shoot Motto:

“Yes to Hoop Shoot, No to Drugs”