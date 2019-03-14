Honeywell announces three new shows to this year's lineup

WABASH — The Honeywell Foundation has three new shows coming for performances at the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater. Headed this way are rock legend Alice Cooper, heavy metal band UFO and Mark Nizer’s 4D Theatre.

An Evening with Alice Cooper will take place on Thurs., July 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center. With a career spanning 50 years, 27 albums, and numerous hits, Alice Cooper is one of the most iconic and recognizable music legends in rock history. The “Godfather of Shock Rock” is known for his theatrical stage shows as much as his music, which includes “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out,” and “Poison.” Corporate sponsorship for Alice Cooper is provided by Frederick's Photography. Tickets are $125, $69 and $54.

The rock band UFO, will perform on the Ford Theater stage on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Over a career spanning 51 years, UFO has released 22 studio albums, 14 live recordings, 16 compilation albums and one album of cover songs. They achieved success in the late 1970s and early 1980s with several albums and singles (including their 1979 live album Strangers in the Night) in the UK and US Top 40 charts, and have sold over 20 million records worldwide. Some of their best-known songs include "Doctor Doctor," "Rock Bottom," "Natural Thing," "Lights Out," "Too Hot to Handle" and "Only You Can Rock Me." Considered as one of the greatest classic hard rock acts, UFO is one of the key influences on the 1980s and 1990s hard rock scene. Tickets are $100, $45 and $35.

Coming to the Honeywell Center on Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. will be Mark Nizer’s 4D Theatre. Imagine a concert experience that blends light, sound, and color to create a multi- dimensional 4D feast for the eyes. Throw in world-class juggling, outrageous humor, and unexpected technology and you have Mark Nizer’s one-of-a-kind show. Winner of the prestigious International Juggling Championships, Nizer presents an evening of spellbinding entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $25 and $15.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.