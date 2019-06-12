Honeywell announces four shows to event lineup

WABASH — The Honeywell Center has announced the addition of four shows to the Ford Theater lineup.

David Crosby, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, will perform on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The legendary musician’s latest tour features the Sky Trails Band as they accompany him performing some his iconic songs and greatest hits, plus material from the Sky Trails album. Tickets are $45, $55 and $150.

Legendary rock band Foreigner will take the stage on Wed., Sept. 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Known for some of rock’s most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," and "Hot Blooded," Foreigner continues to rock the charts after more than 40 years with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Corporate sponsorship for Foreigner is provided by Rick’s Auto Repair & 24 Hour Towing. Associate corporate sponsorship is provided by Ceres Midland, Inc. Tickets are $49, $69, $150 and $250.

Returning to the Honeywell Center on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. will be comedian Rodney Carrington. The multi-talented comedian and singer has been one of the top ten highest grossing touring comedians for the last ten years. With no sign of slowing down, he is well on his way to the top again this year. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Associate corporate sponsorship is provided by Harry’s Old Kettle Pub & Grill. Tickets are $39, $49 and $100.

The Blue Man Group will bring another amazing performance to Wabash on Thurs., April 30, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. Millions of people know what Blue Man Group is really all about. Now it’s your turn! Corporate sponsorship for the Blue Man Group is provided by Beacon Credit Union. Tickets are $44, $56 and $75.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.