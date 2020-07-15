Homeschool co-op hosting 2020 open house

Are you considering homeschooling your children? Have you been homeschooling but need some support in certain areas of instruction? Would you like your homeschooler to have more social interaction with their peers?

The North Manchester Co-op is hosting an open house from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 23 at Sweetwater Assembly of God, 2551 IN 114, North Manchester, Ind. At 7 p.m. there will be an instructional discussion and a time for questions and answers.

According to one of the founders, Hayley Hand of Silver Lake, the Co-op is a group of families coming together to support each other and to provide academic resources for the education of their children. Students, from Kindergarten to tenth grade, need not be from North Manchester to attend.

Families choosing to or considering homeschooling for the 2020-2021 school year are invited to learn more about the Co-op and what it has to offer, such as cost, curriculum and materials, applicable grade levels, etc.