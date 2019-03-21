Holler's sponsor One Community meal

Patti Holler, and her husband Randy, were recent meal sponsors for One Community’s L&C senior program. As with all sponsors the Holler’s donated $200 to go directly toward the purchase of food items to be used to prepare the meals for the guests. Both have been very involved with the local nonprofit for the past couple of years by assisting with fundraising and helping with local awareness of what One Community does, to doing hands on work to make a difference in the weekly happenings of the organization. One Community leaders wish to thank the Holler’s for their donation.