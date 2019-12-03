Holiday Recipe Swap taking place throughout December

This year The Post & Mail wants to know... What is your family’s favorite dish? Do you still have the recipe? Is it a main, a side or dessert? Throughout the month of December we want to have a community-wide recipe swap, giving each of you an opportunity to share one of your favorite recipes with others. Submissions will be accepted throughout the month and can be emailed to community@thepostandmail.com or mailed or dropped off to our office at 927 W. Connexion Way in Columbia City.