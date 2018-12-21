HOLIDAY FUN: ISMS shares rendition of Christmas classics

It was a fun night for holiday celebration at Indian Springs Middle School Tuesday, when the drama students presented their take on classic Christmas and fairy tale stories. ABOVE: Elizabeth Alarie, Allyson Schmit, Lily Gladd, McKenna Simmons and Ethan Wilkinson sing together. They played the Charming Family with their children Tabitha, Hansel and Gretel. They were once a rich family who became poor due to rough economical times, but their family bond was still strong.