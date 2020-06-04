Holcomb extends health emergency 30 more days

Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 20-30 to extend the public health emergency for an additional 30 days to July 4th.

The Governor also signed Executive Order 20-31 which allows older youth to remain in foster care beyond the age of 18 for the duration of the public health emergency. This will allow them to continue to receive education, workforce training and health benefits.

Executive Order 20-31 also extends the time period to renew professional licenses, certificates or permits to June 30.

Due to the current restrictions on in-person dining in restaurants, the executive order reduces the amount of food sales a restaurant must report to maintain its alcoholic beverage permit.

Additionally, deadlines for the calculation of local taxes were also extended by the executive order.

To view the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm