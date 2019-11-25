Helping Kids Make Healthy Choices in Their School Lunches

One of the main concerns in schools is whether children are being provided with healthy and nutritious lunches that will keep them full throughout the day, and provide the energy they need in order to concentrate and complete their school work.

Whitley County Consolidated Schools Food Manager Monica Green devises the meal plans and creates the menus for the schools within the district. She follows the USDA federal guidelines which calls for each school lunch to offer meat or a meat alternative, protein, fruit, vegetables, grain and milk everyday.

“We base our menus on the USDA Federal Guidelines, and there’s our sub groups which we have to offer each week such as a red or orange vegetable, a green vegetable, a legume, and a starch that we offer each week in our meal. We’re only allowed to have so many each week we have to base our menu around,” Green said.

