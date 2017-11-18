HEARTS OF GOLD: Dozens in Whitley County awarded for altruism
Saturday, November 18, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
It was a night of tears, cheers and community spirit as the Community Foundation of Whitley County hosted its annual Heart of Gold awards.
More than 120 community members came together at the Eagle Glen Event Center to recognize nearly 60 community members for their service to others and the community.
Complete details and a special photo page are in the Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.
Category: