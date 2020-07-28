HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 809 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 63,678 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,725 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 over the previous day. Another 199 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, 44.6 percent of ICU beds and 83.5 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 716,809 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 707,791 on Monday.

Whitley County figures:

- Positive: 138

- Deaths: 6

- Total tested: 2206