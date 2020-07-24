HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 1,011 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 60,598 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,687 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 678,749 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 666,283 on Thursday.

Whitley County figures:

- Positive: 129

- Deaths: 6

- Total tested: 2106