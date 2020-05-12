HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 566 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 25,127 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. Nearly 45 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Tuesday.

A total of 1,444 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 33 over the previous day. Another 134 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 150,510 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 146,688 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 136. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (35), Bartholomew (12), Cass (20), Dubois (13), Elkhart (32), Hamilton (23), Hendricks (12), Johnson (17), Lake (50), Porter (25), St. Joseph (17), Tippecanoe (10) and White (14). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Beginning Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Locations and registration will be added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Counties include Jasper, Marshall, Noble, Lagrange, Allen, Fountain-Warren, Clinton, Boone, Hancock, Hamilton, Marion, Randolph, Grant, Howard, Parke, Putnam, Greene, Lawrence, Jackson, Monroe, Clark, Decatur, Dearborn, Ripley, Harrison, Posey and Perry. Additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.

Whitley County figures:

- Positive cases:23

- Deaths:1

- Total Tested: 283