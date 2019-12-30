Hannah Schaefer, Musician and CC Native Shares What She Has Been Up To

Hannah Schaefer has always wanted to be a singer ever since she was about 2-years-old. When she was a child, she told her parents she wanted to be on “American Idol” and be a great singer like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. For a moment, Schaefer was inspired to pursue theater after seeing “Wicked” at age 10 with her mother in Chicago, but singing grabbed her attention the most.

“I was like, ‘I have to do this with my life!’ For awhile, I thought I wanted to do theater, but God had other plans for me. I knew I wanted to do music. It was never a question,” Schaefer said.

