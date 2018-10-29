HALLOWEENFEST: Churubusco event offers many events for youngsters

Jack Schilling was ready to take to the streets as a fireman during the town trick or treat.
Monday, October 29, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

This past weekend (Oct. 27) brought plenty of activities to Churubusco with the annual Halloweenfest celebration. Children dressed as ghost, goblins, their favorite superheroes and more to go trick or treating and compete in the annual costume contest. To see more photos from the event, pick-up a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

