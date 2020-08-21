Grace College Citizens Concert Closed to Public

Grace College announced that the Citizens concert on Friday, Sept. 11 will not be open to the public. The concert will be limited to Grace College students, faculty and staff.

“We regret that we cannot welcome the community to this concert, but we have determined it is the best decision to maintain the health of our campus and avoid potential risks during this time,” said Dr. Wally Brath, 2020 Festival of Music coordinator and Grace College director of worship arts.

Grace College will provide updates as the Festival of Music continues. A concert with the Grace College Wind Ensemble Concert is currently scheduled for Nov. 20. A future announcement will be made as to whether the concert is open to the public. For more information about the Festival of Music, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival