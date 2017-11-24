GIVING TUESDAY: Special matching program available to double donations to Passages, Inc.

COLUMBIA CITY — Around the world people and organizations are preparing for #GivingTuesday on November 28.

Locally, this is a day to help the non-profits in our community continue to do what they do to make Whitley County great.

One such organization in the community will be receiving a special incentive with each dollar raised that day.

The Anthony Wayne Services (AWS) Foundation will be matching donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000 to Passages, Inc.

This donation includes all new donations, but also increased gifts that day as well.

For example, if a person normally gives $100, but on Giving Tuesday gives $125, the $25 added donation will be matched by the AWS Foundation.

All donations must be made at Passagesinc.org/#GivingTuesday on Nov. 28.

Donations will be used to support the many Passages services and programs.

#GivingTuesday is a global movement celebrated each year after Thanksgiving.

Following the shopping events on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the day helps to kick off the season of giving throughout Indiana and the world.

It was started in 2012 by a team at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City.

Today the social media movement has thrived in all parts of the world, encouraging others to give back locally.