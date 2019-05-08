Gem presentation, summer reading event going on at South Whitley library

SOUTH WHITLEY — There’s a lot going on at South Whitley Community Public Library.

On Wednesday, May 15, at 6 p.m. Nick Smith will unlock the Schultz Gem Collection and talk about some of the fascinating pieces found in the collection.

The collection was donated to the library by Theodore Schultz and includes unique gems from around the world. It is on permanent display at the library.

Join the library staff for an informative and entertaining talk on Schultz’s legacy and find out which gems make Nick’s Top Ten List.

Summer Reading event

Explore a Universe of Stories this summer during South Whitley Community Public Library’s annual Summer Reading event.

Summer Reading is more than just reading books. It’s fun activities each week, including a special event each week, bingo for prizes, and spending time with friends!

During Summer Reading each age group gets together weekly for a broad range activities. Summer Reading also goes on the road with a stop each Thursday at the community room at the Larwill fire station.

Among the special programs planned this summer are a visit from children’s musician Leonardo, Professor Steve. Programs for the whole family include a visit from astronomer Jon Thomas, and a special anniversary celebration of the moon landing.

Registration for Summer Reading begins May 20 and the fun begins June 3. Summer reading ends July 26.

The adult summer reading program runs concurrently, however registration is not required. Adults can play bingo for prizes and also enjoy programs and movies built around the Universe of Stories theme.