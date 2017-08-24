FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: The defense DOES NOT rest!

A flock of Eagle defenders swarm to a Warsaw ball carrier during lest week’s season-opening 21-6 loss to the Tigers. The Columbia City defense will look for the same effort in this week’s home opener Friday against a Whitko team that managed just 56 yards of total offense against Churubusco in a 56-0 loss.

Churubusco, meanwhile, will be on the road Friday night at LaGrange to take on the Lakeland Lakers.

Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kick-offs.

Complete game previews are published in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsracks and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.