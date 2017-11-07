FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER FOR COMMUNITY: Columbia City Rotary Club again hosting at 4-H Community Center

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday Nov. 23 at the 4-H Community Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Columbia City Rotary Club, this annual Thanksgiving Day event is for those who would otherwise not have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner regardless of need.

The meal is available at no charge but freewill donations are accepted.

Proceeds go to feed the hungry in Whitley County.

Hot meal delivery to homes in Whitley County are available to Columbia City, South Whitley and county residents who cannot make it to the 4-H Center.

To reserve your meal delivery – please call J&J Insurance at 244-6174 or Smith & Sons Funeral Home at 244-7601.

If you wish to help with monetary donations or a limited number of volunteer service positions, please call either of the above listed numbers.