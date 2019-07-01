Four shows added to Honeywell Center line-up

Four new shows have been added to the Ford Theater line-up at the Honeywell Center including American rock band TOTO, comedian Chad Prather, and the holiday spectacular A Very Electric Christmas. Tickets for all shows will be on sale on June 19 at 10 a.m.

TOTO will make its debut performance on the Ford Theater stage with the “40 Trips Around the Sun” tour on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The group celebrates its recent greatest hits album and 40 years together with this latest worldwide tour. Fans will recognize TOTO’s most popular singles including “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line,” “I’ll Supply the Love,” and “I Won’t Hold You Back.” Tickets are $39, $55 and $125.

Comedian Chad Prather will also make his debut performance at the Honeywell Center on Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Prather is a “modern-day Will Rogers,” as well as a self-confessed lover of slapstick who reflects on the state of the world from the driver’s seat of his truck on social media. For mature audiences. Tickets are $25, $35 and $100.

Lightwire Theater will present A Very Electric Christmas on Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Lightwire Theater is known for electroluminescent artistry and poignant storytelling. All ages will enjoy the dazzling visuals in this unique family holiday performance. Tickets are $10, $18 and $35.

The United States Air Force Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform a free concert on Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ford Theater. Shades of Blue is a group of thirteen professional musicians whose music inspires patriotism, connects communities with military service members, and honors our country’s veterans. No tickets are required for the free, general admission seating performance.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.