Fort Wayne Phil cancels Patriotic Pops, schedules plaza summer series

As the health and welfare of the musicians, audiences, and staff are of the utmost importance, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced that all Patriotic Pops 2020 concerts scheduled between June 26 to July 4 are now canceled. However, concerts scheduled as part of the second annual James Cultural Plaza Summer Series in downtown Auburn will remain scheduled for July 14, August 15, and September 6.

This decision is based on the measures outlined in Governor Holcomb's Roadmap to Safely Reopen Indiana. That includes specific guidelines about curtailing activities like concerts of this nature until after July 4. The Philharmonic will communicate further plans as more is learned from governmental health officials and directives are issued by the Governor's Office.

Said Music Director Andrew Constantine: “We are again sorry to disappoint our loyal audiences who have come to revere the annual summer concerts performed all throughout Northeast Indiana. Patriotic repertory brings us all together like no other music, and we regret having to curtail these activities because of the current health crisis. We will continue to do our best to reach audiences on various media platforms with the beauty of music as we work through this challenging period. Please stay tuned for more information as plans continually are being developed.”

The following Patriotic Pops concert dates and locations have been canceled.

Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn

Sunday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. Oakwood Resort in Syracuse

Wednesday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton

Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. Pokagon State Park in Angola

Friday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m. Parkview Field in Fort Wayne

Saturday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Bixler Lake in Kendallville

Due to its open seating design and stage perfectly suited for adequate social distancing, the Philharmonic is scheduled to present small ensembles on three dates as part of the James Cultural Plaza Summer Series. All concerts will run for 1-hour with no intermissions. These concerts are free to the public through the generous support of The James Foundation.

The James Cultural Plaza is located at 208 W. 7th Street in the heart of downtown Auburn and has been designed to cultivate and support cultural and community activities. The James Foundation, Inc. believes that by serving as civic stewards, the quality of life will be enriched, acting as a catalyst to strengthen both families and the community. By enhancing existing social platforms and providing new educational and cultural opportunities, citizens will be inspired to initiate and cultivate positive changes in all life experiences, nourishing vitality across the community.

The following concert dates have been scheduled.

Tuesday, July 14 at 8:30 p.m. - Brass Quintet

Saturday, August 15 at 8:30 p.m. - The Resonators (Percussion, Harp, Violin, and Bass)

Sunday, September 6 at 8:30 p.m. - Flute, Oboe and Cello trio