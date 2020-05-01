The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir hires Associate Artistic Director

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is pleased to announce that Emily Bird has joined its staff as Associate Artistic Director. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of music education curriculum, including early childhood program, music educator relationships, artistic staff communications, and administrative office work.

"I am excited to welcome Emily to the FWCC and the greater Fort Wayne community,” said Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director. “She brings a wealth of experience, energy, and a passion for music education."

Emily is a soprano and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, with a Masters of Sacred Music in vocal performance. While at Notre Dame, she served as a director with the Notre Dame Children’s Choir, teaching their youngest choristers. Prior to graduate studies, Emily worked as a choir director and arts administrator for several children’s choir programs in the Greater Toronto Area, including the Toronto Children’s Chorus, the Bach Children’s Chorus, and the Canadian Children’s Opera Company. In January 2016, she started the Cantiamo program at the Mississauga Children’s Choir, a weekly music and movement class for children ages four and five.

In 2017, Emily started the Mississauga Children’s Choir’s second location in Port Credit, Ontario where she ran choirs for children ages four through ten. From 2016-2018, Emily was the soprano soloist/section lead at Royal York Road United Church in Etobicoke, and from 2017-2018 was the director of their Junior Choir. Also in 2017-2018, she was a member of the Schola Cantorum at St. Basil’s Catholic Parish, in downtown Toronto. Emily holds a Bachelor of Music honors specialization in Music Education degree from the University of Western Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada and has completed her Level 1 Kodály certification.