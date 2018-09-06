Football: Week 4 preview

Rochester (3-0) @ Whitko (0-3)

The 2018 season has not been kind for the Wildcats. Whereas for Rochester, it’s been the opposite.

Last week was tough for Whitko, they lost 33-0 against Maconaquah on the road. Head coach Jeff Sprunger was not impressed about the loss.

“Honestly, there was not a lot that I liked in last week’s game,” he said. “We came out flat, had too many penalties and ultimately let them defeat us before we even took the field.”

Playing with hustle and heart has been a theme for the Wildcats this year and has been stressed in practice this week.

“We focused on being disciplined,” Sprunger said. “Not causing simple avoidable penalties to kill drives and to continue to play with hustle and heart.”

Whitko hasn’t scored any points so far this season. But that hasn’t discourage Sprunger.

“Our offense isn’t far from clicking and when we get that first score, I feel it will be a flood gate of points what will be let loose,” he said. “They have a very skilled team. They play fast and hard on defense.”

Kick off at Whitko is 7 p.m.

Huntington North (1-2) @ Columbia City (2-1)

Columbia City could easily be 3-0 right now. But a narrow defeat from Warsaw took that away from them.

The Eagles welcome the Vikings in the annual Homecoming game, looking for a big win at home.

Columbia City’s defense on averages, gives up 11 points per game while their offense scores 22.

Huntington North’s lone win came off a narrow win over Jay County, 27-22.

Kick off is at 7 p.m.

#6 Churubusco (3-0) @ Eastside (1-2)

‘Busco is now on a roll and you better be ready to play a good game if you want to stop that train.

Churubusco travels to Eastside this Friday night, opening up conference play for both teams.

The Eagles are coming off a big win over Garrett and head coach Paul Sade was much appreciative on his defense.

“I thought our defense played well at times and came up with some big plays,” he said.

Last week, ‘Busco was faced with some challenges but handled them well, he said.

“I liked seeing our kids have to overcome some mistakes throughout the game in order to win,” said Sade.

Eastside will be competitive, though their record doesn’t show it. Sade is more concerned about their speed.

“They are the fastest team we have seen and potentially the fastest we will see all year,” he said.

According to Sade, his Eagles will need to “play smarter” and “make less mistakes (and play) more physical football” in order to win the conference opener.

Game time is 7 p.m.