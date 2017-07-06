FIRST FRIDAY #2: Downtown events set to begin at 5 p.m.

Downtown Columbia City will be hopping Friday evening with the second installment of the First Friday event series.

Activities this month begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.

Entertainment this evening includes local musician Keith Roman and the TJ Gabet Band, a country group based out of Fort Wayne.

There will also be the Kiddie Carnival, activities with the YMCA, a bounce house by First Church of God, a police squad car display and an automotive detailing demonstration by Rhoades Automotive.

Vendors and food trucks will also be on-hand or open around the square for attendees.

These include Downtown on the Square, Senor Fajitas, The Nook, The Urban Station, Brew-Ha, Yo2Go and The Center Shaved Ice.

Food trucks include Head2Hock, Ziffles and Big Apple Pizza.

The Girl Scouts will be having a bake sale, the Booster Club will be selling elephant ears and there will also be an ice cream social by Demoney & Grimes at the Courthouse gazebo.

Several Downtown stores and vendors will be offering sales and promotions during the event.

The First Friday event series will run until October. Future dates include Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.