FIREWORKS DATES VARY: Booms in Columbia City Monday evening
The 2017 Columbia City fireworks show will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) on Monday, July 3 in Morsches Park.
Vendors will provide food in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors include the Whitley County Shrine Club, Bruno’s BBQ, Poptique Popcorn, A&N Concessions, Union Twp. Fire Department, and several others.
The splash pad and bouncy houses will be available for the kids to play.
Entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m., with a performance by Dr. Feelgood & The 80s Babies.
The Columbia City fireworks event is sponsored by Wheeler Mechanical Services LLC.
Regional fireworks displays
Here are fireworks display times for various locations throughout the region:
ADAMS COUNTY
Decatur: July 4 @ dusk at Park N of Riverside Center
ALLEN COUNTY
Fort Wayne: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Indiana-Michigan Power Center downtown (Exact timing based on end of Tincaps game)
DEKALB COUNTY
Auburn: July 5 @ dusk at Auction America grounds
Garrett: July 4 @ 10 p.m. behind soccer field
GRANT COUNTY
Gas City: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Gas City Park
Fairmount: July 3 @ dusk at Playacres Park
Marion: July 4 @ dusk at Ballard Field
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
Roanoke: July 4 @ dusk at Roanoke Park
Warren: July 3 @ dusk at Tower Park
JAY COUNTY
Portland: July 4 @ dusk at Jay County Fairgrounds
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Nappanee: July 4 @ dusk at Stauffer Park
Syracuse: July 4 @ dusk at Lakeside Park
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Topeka: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at East Park
NOBLE COUNTY
Albion: July 3 @ 10 p.m. at Central Noble Campus (rain date July 8)
Kendallville: July 4 @ 7:30 p.m. at Bixler Lake
STEUBEN COUNTY
Fremont: July 8 @ dusk at Moose Fireworks Music Fest
WABASH COUNTY
Wabash: July 4 @ dusk at Field of Dreams
WELLS COUNTY
Bluffton: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Bluffton Middle School.
