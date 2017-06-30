FIREWORKS DATES VARY: Booms in Columbia City Monday evening

Our Stars & Stripes soar above a large crowd at last year’s Independence Day Celebration at Columbia City’s Morsches Park. The huge U.S. Flag wafted from atop Union Township's Fire Department’s aerial unit. Lots of family fun will be at this year’s Columbia City celebration on Monday, July 3. Food concessions and musicl begins at Morsches Park at 6 p.m., with fireworks to start at about 10 p.m. A bouncy house for kids – plus the park’ splash pads will be open too!
Friday, June 30, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

The 2017 Columbia City fireworks show will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) on Monday, July 3 in Morsches Park.
Vendors will provide food in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors include the Whitley County Shrine Club, Bruno’s BBQ, Poptique Popcorn, A&N Concessions, Union Twp. Fire Department, and several others.
The splash pad and bouncy houses will be available for the kids to play.
Entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m., with a performance by Dr. Feelgood & The 80s Babies.
The Columbia City fireworks event is sponsored by Wheeler Mechanical Services LLC.

Regional fireworks displays
Here are fireworks display times for various locations throughout the region:

ADAMS COUNTY
Decatur: July 4 @ dusk at Park N of Riverside Center

ALLEN COUNTY
Fort Wayne: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Indiana-Michigan Power Center downtown (Exact timing based on end of Tincaps game)
DEKALB COUNTY
Auburn: July 5 @ dusk at Auction America grounds
Garrett: July 4 @ 10 p.m. behind soccer field
GRANT COUNTY
Gas City: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Gas City Park
Fairmount: July 3 @ dusk at Playacres Park
Marion: July 4 @ dusk at Ballard Field
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
Roanoke: July 4 @ dusk at Roanoke Park
Warren: July 3 @ dusk at Tower Park
JAY COUNTY
Portland: July 4 @ dusk at Jay County Fairgrounds
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Nappanee: July 4 @ dusk at Stauffer Park
Syracuse: July 4 @ dusk at Lakeside Park
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Topeka: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at East Park
NOBLE COUNTY
Albion: July 3 @ 10 p.m. at Central Noble Campus (rain date July 8)
Kendallville: July 4 @ 7:30 p.m. at Bixler Lake
STEUBEN COUNTY
Fremont: July 8 @ dusk at Moose Fireworks Music Fest
WABASH COUNTY
Wabash: July 4 @ dusk at Field of Dreams
WELLS COUNTY
Bluffton: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Bluffton Middle School.

