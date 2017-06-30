FIREWORKS DATES VARY: Booms in Columbia City Monday evening

The 2017 Columbia City fireworks show will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) on Monday, July 3 in Morsches Park.

Vendors will provide food in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors include the Whitley County Shrine Club, Bruno’s BBQ, Poptique Popcorn, A&N Concessions, Union Twp. Fire Department, and several others.

The splash pad and bouncy houses will be available for the kids to play.

Entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m., with a performance by Dr. Feelgood & The 80s Babies.

The Columbia City fireworks event is sponsored by Wheeler Mechanical Services LLC.

Regional fireworks displays

Here are fireworks display times for various locations throughout the region:

ADAMS COUNTY

Decatur: July 4 @ dusk at Park N of Riverside Center

ALLEN COUNTY

Fort Wayne: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Indiana-Michigan Power Center downtown (Exact timing based on end of Tincaps game)

DEKALB COUNTY

Auburn: July 5 @ dusk at Auction America grounds

Garrett: July 4 @ 10 p.m. behind soccer field

GRANT COUNTY

Gas City: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Gas City Park

Fairmount: July 3 @ dusk at Playacres Park

Marion: July 4 @ dusk at Ballard Field

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

Roanoke: July 4 @ dusk at Roanoke Park

Warren: July 3 @ dusk at Tower Park

JAY COUNTY

Portland: July 4 @ dusk at Jay County Fairgrounds

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY

Nappanee: July 4 @ dusk at Stauffer Park

Syracuse: July 4 @ dusk at Lakeside Park

LAGRANGE COUNTY

Topeka: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at East Park

NOBLE COUNTY

Albion: July 3 @ 10 p.m. at Central Noble Campus (rain date July 8)

Kendallville: July 4 @ 7:30 p.m. at Bixler Lake

STEUBEN COUNTY

Fremont: July 8 @ dusk at Moose Fireworks Music Fest

WABASH COUNTY

Wabash: July 4 @ dusk at Field of Dreams

WELLS COUNTY

Bluffton: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Bluffton Middle School.