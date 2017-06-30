FIREWORKS DATES VARY: Booms and celebrations begin Saturday through Tuesday
The 2017 Columbia City fireworks show will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) on Monday, July 3 in Morsches Park.
Vendors will provide food in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors include the Whitley County Shrine Club, Bruno’s BBQ, Poptique Popcorn, A&N Concessions, Union Twp. Fire Department, and several others.
The splash pad and bouncy houses will be available for the kids to play.
Entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m., with a performance by Dr. Feelgood & The 80s Babies.
The Columbia City fireworks event is sponsored by Wheeler Mechanical Services LLC.
In addition to the Monday event in Columbia City, several lake associations in Northern Whitley County will be having fireworks over the lakes on and before Tuesday, July 4.
Crooked Lake’s fireworks will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 1. Also a Freedom 5 run-and-walk will take place July 4 at 10 a.m. Participants may visit crookedlake.org to register for this event.
Tri-Lakes fireworks will be located on Shriner Lake, on Saturday, July 1, beginning at dusk. A boat parade will also occur on July 1, at 6 p.m. on Big Cedar Lake. Chili dogs will be available off the pier.
Loon Lake’s fireworks display will be on Saturday, July 1.
Loon Lake festivities for Saturday will include the 12th annual Loon Lake 5.5k Run/Walk from 8 to 10 a.m, and a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. A sailboat regatta will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fourth annual Kayak Flotilla will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Loon Lake lighted boat parade is set for Monday, July 3. All are invited to join the parade with a decorated boat, or to enjoy from the shoreline.
Regional fireworks displays
Here are fireworks display times for various locations throughout the region:
ADAMS COUNTY
Decatur: July 4 @ dusk at Park N of Riverside Center
Geneva: Saturday, June 24 @ dusk
ALLEN COUNTY
Fort Wayne: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Indiana-Michigan Power Center downtown (Exact timing based on end of Tincaps game)
DEKALB COUNTY
Auburn: July 5 @ dusk at Auction America grounds
Garrett: July 4 @ 10 p.m. behind soccer field
GRANT COUNTY
Gas City: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Gas City Park
Fairmount: July 3 @ dusk at Playacres Park
Marion: July 4 @ dusk at Ballard Field
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
Huntington: July 1 @ 10:05 p.m. at Huntington North High School
Roanoke: July 4 @ dusk at Roanoke Park
Warren: July 3 @ dusk at Tower Park
JAY COUNTY
Portland: July 4 @ dusk at Jay County Fairgrounds
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Nappanee: July 4 @ dusk at Stauffer Park
Lake Wawasee: July 1 @ dusk
Webster Lake: July 1 @ dusk (rain date July 2)
Lake Tippecanoe: July 1 @ 10:30 p.m.
Winona Lake/Warsaw: July 1 @ dusk
North Webster: July 1 @ dusk on Webster Lake at North Webster Town Park Dock
Syracuse: July 4 @ dusk at Lakeside Park
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Topeka: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at East Park
NOBLE COUNTY
Albion: July 3 @ 10 p.m. at Central Noble Campus (rain date July 8)
Kendallville: July 4 @ 7:30 p.m. at Bixler Lake
Rome City: July 1 @ dusk at Sylvan Lake
STEUBEN COUNTY
Angola: July 1 @ 10 p.m. at Pokagon State Park
Fremont: July 8 @ dusk at Moose Fireworks Music Fest
WABASH COUNTY
Wabash: July 4 @ dusk at Field of Dreams
North Manchester: July 1 @ dusk at Manchester University campus (rain date July 2)
WELLS COUNTY
Bluffton: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Bluffton Middle School.
Category: