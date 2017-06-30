FIREWORKS DATES VARY: Booms and celebrations begin Saturday through Tuesday

The 2017 Columbia City fireworks show will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) on Monday, July 3 in Morsches Park.

Vendors will provide food in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors include the Whitley County Shrine Club, Bruno’s BBQ, Poptique Popcorn, A&N Concessions, Union Twp. Fire Department, and several others.

The splash pad and bouncy houses will be available for the kids to play.

Entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m., with a performance by Dr. Feelgood & The 80s Babies.

The Columbia City fireworks event is sponsored by Wheeler Mechanical Services LLC.

In addition to the Monday event in Columbia City, several lake associations in Northern Whitley County will be having fireworks over the lakes on and before Tuesday, July 4.

Crooked Lake’s fireworks will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 1. Also a Freedom 5 run-and-walk will take place July 4 at 10 a.m. Participants may visit crookedlake.org to register for this event.

Tri-Lakes fireworks will be located on Shriner Lake, on Saturday, July 1, beginning at dusk. A boat parade will also occur on July 1, at 6 p.m. on Big Cedar Lake. Chili dogs will be available off the pier.

Loon Lake’s fireworks display will be on Saturday, July 1.

Loon Lake festivities for Saturday will include the 12th annual Loon Lake 5.5k Run/Walk from 8 to 10 a.m, and a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. A sailboat regatta will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fourth annual Kayak Flotilla will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Loon Lake lighted boat parade is set for Monday, July 3. All are invited to join the parade with a decorated boat, or to enjoy from the shoreline.

Regional fireworks displays

Here are fireworks display times for various locations throughout the region:

ADAMS COUNTY

Decatur: July 4 @ dusk at Park N of Riverside Center

Geneva: Saturday, June 24 @ dusk

ALLEN COUNTY

Fort Wayne: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Indiana-Michigan Power Center downtown (Exact timing based on end of Tincaps game)

DEKALB COUNTY

Auburn: July 5 @ dusk at Auction America grounds

Garrett: July 4 @ 10 p.m. behind soccer field

GRANT COUNTY

Gas City: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Gas City Park

Fairmount: July 3 @ dusk at Playacres Park

Marion: July 4 @ dusk at Ballard Field

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

Huntington: July 1 @ 10:05 p.m. at Huntington North High School

Roanoke: July 4 @ dusk at Roanoke Park

Warren: July 3 @ dusk at Tower Park

JAY COUNTY

Portland: July 4 @ dusk at Jay County Fairgrounds

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY

Nappanee: July 4 @ dusk at Stauffer Park

Lake Wawasee: July 1 @ dusk

Webster Lake: July 1 @ dusk (rain date July 2)

Lake Tippecanoe: July 1 @ 10:30 p.m.

Winona Lake/Warsaw: July 1 @ dusk

North Webster: July 1 @ dusk on Webster Lake at North Webster Town Park Dock

Syracuse: July 4 @ dusk at Lakeside Park

LAGRANGE COUNTY

Topeka: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at East Park

NOBLE COUNTY

Albion: July 3 @ 10 p.m. at Central Noble Campus (rain date July 8)

Kendallville: July 4 @ 7:30 p.m. at Bixler Lake

Rome City: July 1 @ dusk at Sylvan Lake

STEUBEN COUNTY

Angola: July 1 @ 10 p.m. at Pokagon State Park

Fremont: July 8 @ dusk at Moose Fireworks Music Fest

WABASH COUNTY

Wabash: July 4 @ dusk at Field of Dreams

North Manchester: July 1 @ dusk at Manchester University campus (rain date July 2)

WELLS COUNTY

Bluffton: July 4 @ 10 p.m. at Bluffton Middle School.