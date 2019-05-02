Firefighters take part in extrication training

County wide extrication training for fire departments was held Saturday, April 27 at All-Pro Towing’s storage yard. The training was hosted by Columbia Township Fire Department. Training included scenarios with live victims and included single vehicle accidents, two and three vehicle accidents, rollovers, and head-on collisions. Teamwork, safety for the extrication personnel and victims was stressed. By training together departments get to know other departments personnel, learn to work together on mutual aid calls to reduce the amount of time to rescue victims from accident incidents and become proficient in the use and familarity of rescue tools.

Fire Departments attending this year were Columbia City, Smith Township, Columbia Township, Richland Township, Jefferson Township, Union Township and Washington Township. Also participating in the training were medics from the local EMS. The local EMA provided tables, tents and benches for the training. The Whitley County Fire Chiefs Association provided lunch. Coordinators wish to send a special thank you goes to All-Pro Towing and their personnel for the use of their facility and providing vehicles for this training.