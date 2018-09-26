Fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility

At approximately 8 a.m. a fire was reported in the auto body/treatment center at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. All offenders and staff were immediately evacuated from the area. No evacuations from the facility are occurring.

An emergency count was conducted, all staff and offenders have been accounted for. There are no injuries. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the surrounding community. The fire is currently under control.

Local fire departments have responded to the facility and are on grounds.