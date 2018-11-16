FFA: Livestock judging earns national honors

After months of practice and many farm visits, the team of Devin Baker, Grace Schrader, Maddie Schroeder and Dillon Sheiss made their debut as one of the FFA teams competing this year. Leading the team is Greg Rupert, coach, Jacquelyn Werstler, assistant coach, and Skylar Campbell, Columbia City FFA advisor.

The team won the Indiana State Judging contest in May earlier this year earning them a trip to the American Royal.

The 4-H division was won by the Renseleer, Ind., team. Next the FFA side was announced. The moment this Columbia City team had waited for and practiced for. Each species had their own awards section and team Indiana was fortunate enough to place the following: Cattle individuals, Schroeder, 9; Baker, 2; Sheiss, 1; and the team placed second overall. Individually in swine, Baker, 5; Sheiss, 3; Schrader, 2; and the team won. Sheep and goat the students placed Schrader, 6; Baker, 2; Sheiss, 1; individually and also won that species.

The team dominated the reasons portion of the contest with Schroeder, Schrader, Baker and Sheiss placing 5, 4, 3, and 1 respectfully.

Placing in the top 20 at any national contest is quite a feat and team Indiana did just that, said coach Werstler.

Overall Schroeder was 15th, Schrader was 13, and the boys were neck to neck for first and second place. Baker finished as second high individual overall next to his teammate Sheiss, who won the contest. The Columbia City FFA team won the American Royal contest.