Father/Daughter Dance a success in Whitley County
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
This past weekend was the annual Father/Grandfather and daughter dance, which sold out for two nights at the 4-H Center. Little ladies had a special night on the town with their family, like Todd and Kennedy Geiger did (pictured above). More photos can be found in Tuesday's edition and in Wednesday’s edition of The Post & Mail.
