Farmer's Market opens Saturday, celebrating 20 years

This year is a special year for the Whitley County Farmer’s Market as it celebrates 20 years.

The 2019 Farmer’s Market season will begin this Saturday, May 11 and lasts until the end of October.

Vendors from around the county and surrounding areas will meet in downtown Columbia City around the Whitley County Courthouse each Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. offering everything from homemade goods to homegrown fruits and vegetables.

“The market is popular among local residents because of the variety of products available,” read a recent press release. “They are able to meet the producers and ask any questions they may have.”

The idea to begin a local farmer’s market started 20 years ago with local farmer David Sewell. He reached out to six of his peers and together they helped develop the Whitley County Farmer’s Market.

When it first began, the market was stationed where Tractor Supply is located now.

“The first few years seemed to be a slow start,” read a press release from the Farmer’s Market board. “It was decided to approach local government about moving to the courthouse square where it is now held. The seven original vendors moved downtown and that was the start of the biggest farmer’s market in Northeast Indiana.”

For the full story, grab a copy of Thursday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.