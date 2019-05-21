Fantacular 2019 brings laughs, music and more
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
This past weekend, the students with the Columbia City High School show choirs and choir presented their 2019 Fantacular show. This year’s theme centered around Coffee Shop, and students sang a variety of popular, Broadway and other numbers. The show choirs also presented the competition shows from this past season.
