The Whitley County Extension Homemakers are comprised of 10 clubs with 135 members. They are very active in the community hosting two garage sales and Adult Open Show during the 4-H fair and a Fall Holiday Bazaar & Quilt Show. Proceeds from the garage sales are used to present three $200 scholarships to each of the county high schools and a $500 scholarship to a 4-H member. The homemakers are active in community service donating items and money to well deserving programs in the county. If you are interesting in joining this organization, contact the Purdue Extension – Whitley County office at 260-244-7615. Pictured are Ada Mae Rebman, Barb Overdeer, Janet Hindbaugh, Karen Hall, Sue McQueen and Lola Zumbrum.