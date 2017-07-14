EXCITING BEGINNING: Large crowd attends rodeo to start Whitley County 4-H Fair

Strand Barricklow ropes his calf in preparation for tying. Barricklow won the calf roping competition at Friday evening’s Diamond J Rodeo at the Whitley County 4-H Fair with a time of 9.6 seconds. The rodeo, a first-time event for the fair, kicked off the grandstand entertainment for this year’s fair. Other events at Friday evening’s rodeo included bareback and saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding.

Saturday’s grandstand entertainment at the 4-H Fair will be the popular Demolition Derby, starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday the loud and proud 4-Wheel Drive Truck Pull starts at 6 p.m.

