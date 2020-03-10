Event Continues Tradition of Teaching Youth About Ag

Around 400 Whitley County first graders attended the annual Ag Day at the 4-H Center on Thursday, March 6 which is hosted by the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Whitley County Farm Bureau, Inc. and the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service. This event wouldn’t be possible without all the work and help from the FFA Chapter from the Columbia City High School.

The first graders got to see a wide variety of farm animals and learned what products come from what animals that we use in our daily lives. There were nine different stops that were set up under the 4-H Center’s roof for the first-grade students from Mary Raber, Northern Heights, Coesse, Little Tuttle, South Whitley and Churubusco to see. The students got a chance to visit each stop, to ask questions and an opportunity to pet the animals.

“This is something that we really enjoy doing for the first graders,” said Nadean Lamle, Office Manager for the Whitley SWCD. “Many of these children have never had the opportunity to be close to a farm animal. We try to remind the students, chaperons and teachers that if it wasn’t for the farmer, their parents wouldn’t be able to buy many of the products that we take for granted in our everyday lives. Some farmer somewhere had to raise the foods that we eat everyday of our lives.”

To read more, please pick up Wednesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands. Call (260) 244-5153 for a subscription.