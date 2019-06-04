Egolf to be June Whitley Chamber featured artist

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center has announced that Doug Egolf is June’s featured artist in the Chamber’s Focus on the Arts initiative. His work will debut in an artist’s reception on Friday, June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

