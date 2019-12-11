Eagle Tech Students to Showcase Skills Learned in Film Literature Class During Winter Film Festival

On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. students in the current Film Literature course at Eagle Tech Academy will premier the short films they’ve been working on throughout the semester. A total of seven film crews will have the opportunity to show their films on the big screen thanks to a partnership with Bones Theatre.

The community is encouraged to get involved by attending the event to see these films. Admission is $3 at Bones Theatre, and all funds raised will go towards purchasing camera equipment for future use in the course and at ETA. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Bones Theatre, the Eagle Tech Academy main office, or Brew’Ha. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event.

Throughout the 18 week course the film crews spend time analyzing and understanding films as well as the filmmaking process. This is done through various group discussions, homework assignments, and workshops from professionals in the filmmaking industry both locally in Fort Wayne, through connections with Huntington University, Eagle Tech alumni and larger networks throughout Indiana. As they learn how to look at films through a different lens, that of the people who create them, the students are also simultaneously working towards making their own short film.

