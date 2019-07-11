Driver identified in crash on U.S. 30 that killed K-9

The suspected driver in a vehicle crash Wednesday evening on U.S. 30 has been identified.

Clarence Shearer, 31, of Fort Wayne, is suspected of taking police through a multi-county car chase that ultimately ended in Whitley County.

Police reports stated that Whitley County Deputy Gary Archbold was stationed on U.S. 30 and placing stop sticks on the road. The Chrysler, in an effort to avoid the stop sticks, swerved and collided with the officer's vehicle and beloved K-9 Officer Cas was trapped inside the vehicle and sadly died.

Reports indicated Shearer had sustained some injuries in the collision and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was then released and taken into custody and placed in the Allen County Jail. He faces multiple charges related to the pursuit in various counties he traveled in.

The passenger in the Chrysler was also arrested and is in the Marshall County Jail.

It should be noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Flags have been taken to half-mast in memory of K-9 Cas and a memorial service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on July 17 at the First Church of God in Columbia City. Memorial donations in Cas's name can be directed to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department K-9 Fund, 101 Market St., Columbia City, IN 46725.