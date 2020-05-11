District Cub Scout Day Camp Cancelled

Camp Director Richard McCleary has cancelled the Lincolnway District Day Camp for 2020.

It was the first time, since he established the camp on his property in 1976. Each summer, Rising Arrow Camp hosts between 175 and 230 Cub Scouts from Kosciusko and Whitley counties plus North Manchester, which is in the Sagamore Council.

McCleary stated that those who sent in a paid registration should get a refund from Anthony Wayne Area Council by the end of June.

Currently, the Program Chairman (Teresa Rhoades) and members of the Camp Staff are working on setting up a mini Day Camp for some Saturday between mid-August and mid-September. That information should be available by the first of August.