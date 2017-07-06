DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN: Still time to enroll to participate in August scholoarship program

Each year the Distinguished Young Women program takes place, with young women from each of the three high schools in Whitley County coming together not only for the title, but to receive scholarship assistance, make friends and share their talents.

The upcoming 53rd Distinguished Young Woman of Whitley County takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. at Columbia City High School.

Scholarship money is offered through participant’s competition in the categories of panel interview, scholastics, talent, fitness and self-expression. In addition, the winner, first runner-up, second runner-up and the Spirit winner also win scholarship money.

Last year’s winner was Madison More. After winning the local title, she went on to compete at the state competition in February.

Her experience there, she says, gave her a unique opportunity to compete and meet other girls her age across Indiana.

Participants must live in Whitley County, or attend school in one of the three Whitley County schools. Home schooled senior girls are also eligible.

Those interested in participating in the event can now register online through the National DYW website.

To apply, visit whitley.in.distinguishedyw.org.

Rehearsals for the program begin Sunday, Aug. 6, 1 to 4 p.m. at Columbia City High School. (Rehearsals are closed to the public.)