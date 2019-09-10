Distinguished Young Woman 2020

It was a memorial moment as Sidney Basham took center stage, having been named the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Whitley County Saturday evening.

This year marks 55 years of the national program. The occasion also marked a bittersweet moment as it was the last time the program will take place in the current Columbia City High School auditorium.

The high school is expected to move into its new location by the start of the next school year.

“We’re so happy to again be hosting Distinguished Young Women here in Columbia City in this building for the last time. I know this is another night we’re going to add a bunch of memories to this stage,” Mayor Ryan Daniel joked.

