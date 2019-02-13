Despite cold, Valentine's Bash event is a success

It was cold weekend Feb. 9-10, 2019, but that didn't stop community members from going to Columbia City to support the downtown and local business. The cabin fever sales event in Columbia City has been revamped, and this year was renamed Valentine’s Bash. Pop-up markets were in the downtown to offer different products to community members.

PICTURED ABOVE: Danielle Woodward stands in front of her Gilleyflower table with homemade baby blankets and pillows. She also sells her products on Etsy at gilleyflowerbaby.etsy.com.