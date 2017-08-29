DEFENSE TOUR: Congressman Banks concludes Indiana overview; meetings scheduled

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03), the only Hoosier member of the House Armed Services Committee, late last week concluded his three-day Indiana defense tour that began last Wednesday.

During the tour, Congressman Banks, a Columbia City resident, visited military installations and industry partners around Indiana to showcase the importance of Indiana’s role both nationally and locally in defense interests, research and development and technology.

“Indiana is on the cutting edge of technology when it comes to dealing with future threats to the United States,” Banks said.

“I learned that all of our defense assets in the Hoosier state work together to deal with these complex problems.

“The defense sector in our state is a team effort, from Crane, which works with the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center and Camp Atterbury, to Purdue PhD students who are deciding to stay in the Midwest after finishing their degrees.”

Added Banks, “Hoosiers should be proud of the work their neighbors are doing statewide to protect our homeland and advance our security interests globally.”

Coffee with Congressman

Congressman Banks (will hold a “Coffee with Your Congressman” event on Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 - 7:45 p.m. at his office in Fort Wayne.

Constituents are invited to sign up for an appointment at bit.ly/CoffeeWithJimBanks.

The coffee meetings will take place at the Congressman’s office in Fort Wayne, at the E. Ross Adair Federal Courthouse.

The office is located at 1300 South Harrison Street, Office 3105, Fort Wayne..

After signing up, constituents will be contacted by a member of Congressman Banks’ staff with an appointment time.

By order of the federal court, individuals are not permitted to enter the building with cell phones, recording devices, cameras, weapons or food.

Photo identification is required at the door.

Warsaw, Col. City visits

Additionally, a member of his staff will visit Warsaw and Columbia City on Thursday, September 7, to meet with local residents and assist Hoosiers experiencing problems with a federal agency.

Banks’ staff will host office hours in Warsaw Thursday, September 7, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET at City Hall, 102 S. Buffalo Street.

Banks’ staff will host office hours in Columbia City Thursday, September 7, 1:30 p.m. – 4: p.m. ET at Peabody Public Library, 1160 E. Hwy 205.