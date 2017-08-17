DECISIONS, DECISIONS: County planners render recommendations on big issues

A favorable recommendation was passed Wednesday evening by the Whitley County Plan Commission for a temporary zoning overlay ordinance and for a large CFO (confined feeding operation) seeking an amendment to reclassify property to AGP (agricultural production).

See complete details on these important issues in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail, available on newsracks and at convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via the complete e-edition the newspaper. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe for pennies a day.