This Day in Sports History May 27

1878 6th Preakness: C Holloway aboard Duke of Magenta wins in 2:41.75

1878 Australians Cricket 41 & 12-1 defeat MCC 33 & 19

1881 9th Preakness: T Costello aboard Saunterer wins in 2:40.5

1882 10th Preakness: T Costello aboard Vanguard wins in 2:44.5

1902 27th Preakness: L Jackson aboard Old England wins in 1:45.8

1903 37th Belmont: John Bullman aboard Africander wins in 2:21.75

1904 NL record of 5 stolen bases in a game (Dennis McGann, NY Giants)

1905 30th Preakness: W Davis aboard Cairngore wins in 1:45.8

1933 Trailing 11-3, Yanks score 12 runs in 8th & beat White Sox 15-11

1938 Bradman scores his 1000th cricket run of English season, earliest to do so

1948 Hank Greenberg buys an interest in the Cleveland Indians

1955 Boston Red Sox Norm Zauchin gets 10 RBIs, beating Senators 16-0

1960 Baltimore manager Paul Richards devises oversized catcher's mitt, used by Baltimore Oriole Clint Courtney

1961 Fiorentina of Italy win 1st European Cup Winner's Cup against Glasgow Rangers 4-2 in Florence (2nd leg)

1961 Ralph Boston of US, sets then long jump record at 27' ½"

1961 60th Men's French Championships: Manuel Santana beats Nicola Pietrangeli (4-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2)

1961 60th Women's French Championships: Ann Haydon beats Yola Ramirez (6-2, 6-1)

1964 European Cup Final, Praterstadion, Vienna: Internazionale beats Real Madrid, 3-1 for their first title

1965 10th European Cup Final, San Siro, Milan: Jair da Costa scores winner as defending champions Internazionale beat Benfica, 1-0

1968 NL awards Montreal & SD major league franchises

1968 George Halas retires from coaching, finishing with 318 regular-season wins and 6 NFL titles

1971 23rd Walker Cup: Britain-Ireland, 13-11

1972 Indianapolis 500: Mark Donohue wins in 3:04:23.851 (262.262 km/h)

1974 Pirates Ken Brett no-hits Padres until 9th inning

1975 Stanley Cup Final, The Aud, Buffalo, NY: Philadelphia Flyers take back-to-back titles; beat Buffalo Sabres, 2-0 for a 4-2 series win

1979 Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears wins in 3:08:47.950 (255.723 km/h)

1981 Lenny Randle tries to blow a slow roller foul but umpire says no

1981 25th European Cup: Liverpool beats Real Madrid 1-0 at Paris

1982 New owners purchase NHL Colorado Rockies, & get approval to move them to NJ Meadowlands (Devils)

1984 Manuela Manleeva wins 3 singles tennis matches in one day

1984 Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears wins in 3:03:21.638 (263.308 km/h)

1987 Yank Phil Niekro is 3rd pitcher to make 700th start (Young & Sutton)

1987 31st European Cup: Porto beats Bayern Munich 2-1 at Vienna

1990 74th Indianapolis 500 runs

1994 NHL Eastern Conference Final: New York Rangers beat New Jersey Devils, 4 games to 3

1997 Indianapolis 500: Arie Luyendyk wins his 2nd Indy 500

1997 Major league revenue sharing begins, NY Yanks pay out most $28M

2000 NHL Western Conference Final: Dallas Stars beat Colorado Avalanche, 4 games to 3

2000 Super Rugby Final, Canberra: Crusaders claim their 3rd consecutive title with a 20-19 win over the ACT Brumbies; flyhalf Andrew Mehrtens kicks 5 penalties for the winners

2001 Indianapolis 500: Hélio Castroneves wins in 3:31:54.180 (227.841 km/h)

2001 Senior PGA Championship Men’s Golf, Ridgewood CC, NJ: 5-time British Open champion Tom Watson wins first of 6 Champions Tour major titles with a 1 stroke win over Jim Thorpe

2006 NHL Western Conference Final: Edmonton Oilers beat Anaheim Ducks, 4 games to 1

2006 Super Rugby Final, Christchurch: Canterbury Crusaders retain title with a 19-12 win over the Wellington Hurricanes; Dan Carter kicks 4 penalties & a conversion for the winners

2007 Indianapolis 500: Dario Franchitti wins in 2:44:03.5608 (244.257 km/h)

2009 NHL Western Conference Final: Detroit Red Wings beat Chicago Black Hawks, 4 games to 1

2009 UEFA Champions League Final, Rome: Barcelona beats Manchester United, 2-0; first Spanish treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League

2011 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: Boston Bruins beat Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 games to 3

2012 Indianapolis 500: Dario Franchitti wins in 2:58.51.2532 (269.934 km/h)

2012 IPL Cricket Final, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets; Manvinder Bisla top scores, 89 (48)

2015 Golden State Warriors win the NBA Western Conference

2017 English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London: Arsenal beats Chelsea, 2-1; Aaron Ramsey scores 79' winner as Arsène Wenger becomes most successful manager in FA Cup history, winning his 7th title

2018 Indianapolis 500: Will Power becomes the first Australian driver to win the event

2018 IPL Cricket Final, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets; Shane Watson top scores, 117 no (57); SK's 3rd IPL title