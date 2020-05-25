This Day in Sports History May 25

1868 Australian Aboriginal Cricket tour of England begins v Surrey Gentlemen

1876 4th Preakness: G Barbee aboard Shirley wins in 2:44.75

1895 20th Preakness: Fred Taral aboard Belmar wins in 1:50.5

1899 33rd Belmont: R Clawson aboard Jean Beraud wins in 2:23

1900 Retired London fire master Eyre Massey Shaw aged 70 reputedly becomes oldest gold medalist in Olympics for sailing (disputed)

1904 38th Belmont: George Odom aboard Delhi wins in 2:06.6

1906 After 20 straight wins, Boston Pilgrims lose to Chicago White Sox 3-0

1919 Casey Stengel releases a sparrow from under his baseball cap

1922 Babe Ruth suspended 1 day and fined $200 for throwing dirt on an umpire

1935 Track and field athlete Jesse Owens equals or breaks 4 world records in 45 minutes at a Big Ten meet at Ferry Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Remembered as "the greatest 45 minutes ever in sport".

1935 Babe Ruth hits his last 3 home runs in Pittsburgh, Boston Braves still lose the game 11–7 to the Pirates

1939 Carl Storck becomes 2nd NFL president

1941 Ted Williams raises his batting average over .400 for 1st time in 1941

1948 PGA Championship Men's Golf, Norwood Hills CC: Ben Hogan scores a convincing 7 & 6 win over Mike Turnesa in the Tuesday final for his 2nd PGA crown

1951 NY Giant Willie Mays 1st major league game (goes 0 for 5)

1953 Braves Max Surkont strikes out record 8 Reds in a row

1959 US Supreme Courtt rules Louisiana prohibiting black-white boxing unconstitutional

1963 Great Britain ends its amateur-professional classes in cricket

1965 Muhammad Ali KOs Sonny Liston in 1 for heavyweight boxing title rematch

1966 Peru & Argentina soccer fans fight in Lima; 248 die

1967 European Cup Final, Estádio Nacional, Lisbon: Glasgow Celtic beats Internazionale, 2-1; first British team to win the Cup

1970 3rd ABA Championship: Indiana Pacers beat LA Stars, 4 games to 2

1972 Heavyweight Joe Frazier KOs Ron Stander

1975 29th NBA Championship: Golden Warriors sweep Wash Bullets in 4 games

1975 Indianapolis 500: Bobby Unser wins in 2:54:55.064 (240.135 km/h)

1977 21st European Cup: Liverpool beats Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 at Rome

1978 Stanley Cup Final, Boston Garden, Boston, MA: 3-peat for Montreal Canadiens; beat Boston Bruins, 4-1 as Mario Tremblay scores twice; 4-2 series victory

1980 Jacek Wszoka of Poland sets high jump record (7'8")

1980 Indianapolis 500: Johnny Rutherford wins in 3:29:59.572 (229.914 km/h)

1981 Bobby Unser becomes 1st Indy 500 winner to be disqualified

1981 Carl Yastrzemski is 4th to play 3,000 baseball games (Cobb, Musial & Aaron)

1982 Ferguson Jenkins becomes 7th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters

1983 Kirk Gibson (Tigers) & Jorge Orta (Blue Jays) hit inside park HRs

1983 27th European Cup: Hamburg beats Juventus 1-0 at Athens

1984 Det Tigers lose to Seattle 7-3 ends record tying 17 consecutive wins

1984 Red Sox trade pitcher Dennis Eckersley to Cubs for Bill Buckner

1985 Allan Border scores 4th successive 1st class 100 (v Derbyshire)

1986 KC Royal George Brett gets his 2,000th hit

1988 32nd European Cup: PSV Eindhoven beats Benfica (0-0, 6-5 on penalties) at Stuttgart

1989 Stanley Cup Final, Montreal Forum, Montreal, Quebec: Calgary Flames beat Montreal Canadiens, 4-2 to win series 4 games to 2; Flames' first SC title

1991 Stanley Cup Final, Metropolitan Sports Center, Bloomington, MN: Pittsburgh Penguins beat Minnesota North Stars, 8-0 for a 4-2 series win; Penguins' first Final series appearance

1992 NY Yankees score 9 runs before 1st out in 8th inn, beat Brewers 13-7

1994 Mark Messier scores a natural hat trick for the New York Rangers in game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals

1996 1st Super Rugby Final, Eden Park, Auckland: Blues win inaugural title with a 45-21 victory over the Natal Sharks; fullback Adrian Cashmore lands 3 penalties & 3 conversions for the home team

1997 Minnesota Twins retire Kirby Puckett's uniform #

1997 NHL Eastern Conference Final: Philadelphia Flyers beat New York Rangers, 4 games to 1

2000 Laureus World Sports Awards, Monte-Carlo Sporting, Monaco: Sportsman: Tiger Woods; Sportswoman: Marion Jones (rescinded); Team: Manchester United FC

2002 Super Rugby Final, Jade Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders win 4th title with a 31-13 thumping of the ACT Brumbies; flyhalf Andrew Mehrtens boots 3 penalties, 2 conversions and a dropped goal for the winners

2003 Indianapolis 500: Gil de Ferran wins in 3:11:56.989 (251.526 km/h)

2005 13th UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool beats Milan (3-3, 3-2 on penalties)

2008 Indianapolis 500: Scott Dixon wins in 3:28:57.6792 (231.049 km/h)

2008 Senior PGA Championship Men’s Golf, Oak Hill CC: Jay Haas wins his second title in the event by 1 stroke from Germany’s Bernhard Langer

2012 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: New Jersey Devils beat New York Rangers, 4 games to 2

2013 UEFA Champions League Final, London: Arjen Robben scores twice as Bayern Munich beats Borussia Dortmund, 2-1 in first all-German final

2014 Indianapolis 500: Ryan Hunter-Reay wins in 2:40:48.2305 (300.244 km/h)

2014 Senior PGA Championship Men's Golf, GC at Shore Harbor: Colin Montgomerie of Scotland wins first of 3 Champions Tour majors by 4 strokes from Tom Watson