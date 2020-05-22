This Day in Sports History May 22

1877 3rd Kentucky Derby: Billy Walker aboard Baden-Baden wins in 2:38

1883 Cubs' Billy Sunday's 1st at bat, begins 14 consecutive strikes out

1884 1-armed pitcher Hugh Daily fanned 13 hitters

1885 13th Preakness: Jim McLaughlin aboard Tecumseh wins in 2:49

1902 36th Belmont: John Bullman aboard Mastermam wins in 2:22.6

1906 31st Preakness: Walter Miller aboard Whimsical wins in 1:45

1911 Braves pitcher, Cliff Curtis, loses his 23rd game in a row

1927 Dodgers beat Phillies, 20-4

1938 Dodgers announce contracts to install lights at Ebbets Field

1954 79th Preakness: Johnny Adams aboard Hasty Road wins in 1:57.4

1955 Oldest man to drive in the Grand Prix (aged 55) finishes 6th

1957 Red Sox set AL record by smashing 4 HRs in 6th inning in 11-0 win

1962 Roger Maris walks 5 times (record 4 intentionally) in a 9 inning game

1963 Mickey Mantle hits a ball off Yankee Stadium's facade

1963 European Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London: José Altafini scores twice as AC Milan edge Benfica, 2-1 for first title to an Italian club

1968 Pitts Pirate Willie Stargell hits 3 HRs, a double & a single

1974 Soccer team Veendam forms

1975 8th ABA Championship: Kentucky Colonels beat Ind Pacers, 4 games to 1

1976 St Louis Cardinal Reggie Smith hits 3 HR

1977 Red Sox (6) & Brewers (5) tie single game HR record of 11

1983 Toronto Blue Jay Cliff Johnson hits record 18th pinch hit HR

1985 Pete Rose 2,108th run passes Hank Aaron as NL run scoring leader

1988 LPGA Championship Women's Golf, Jack Nicklaus GC: Sherri Turner birdies final 2 holes to win her only major title, 1 stroke ahead of runner-up Amy Alcott

1990 Andre Dawson receives a record 5 intentional walks in a game

1990 Deion Sanders becomes involved in a dispute with Chicago White Sox catcher Carlton Fisk, one of the most infamous incidents of Sanders' baseball career

1991 NFL Owners agree to add 2 teams in 1994

1992 California Angels, are involved in a bus crash, in New Jersey

1992 NHL Clarence Campbell Conference Final: Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton Oilers, 4 games to 0

1993 Riddick Bowe TKOs Jesse Ferguson in 2 for heavyweight boxing title

1994 Toronto NBA franchise unveils name "Raptors" & logo

1996 4th UEFA Champions League Final: Juventus beats Ajax (1-1, 4-2 on penalties) at Rome

2001 NHL Eastern Conference Final: New Jersey Devils beat Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 games to 1

2001 Laureus World Sports Awards, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco: Sportsman: Tiger Woods; Sportswoman: Cathy Freeman; Team: French Men's National Football team

2002 Mike Babcock is named head coach of the Anaheim Mighty Ducks

2003 In Fort Worth, Texas, Annika Sörenstam becomes the first woman to play the PGA Tour in 58 years.

2004 NHL Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay Lightning beat Philadelphia Flyers, 4 games to 3

2004 Super Rugby Final, Canberra: ACT Brumbies claim their 2nd title with a 47-38 win over Canterbury Crusaders; Brumbies wingers Mark Gerrard (3) and Joe Roff (2) combine for 5 tries

2004 English FA Cup Final, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (71,350): Manchester United beats Millwall, 3-0; Ruud van Nistelrooy scores 2 and Cristiano Ronaldo 1 in Red Devils' 11th title win

2006 Laureus World Sports Awards, Parque del Fórum, Barcelona, Spain: Sportsman: Roger Federer; Sportswoman: Janica Kostelić; Team: Renault F1 team

2007 NHL Western Conference Final: Anaheim Ducks beat Detroit Red Wings, 4 games to 2

2010 UEFA Champions League Final, Madrid: Internazionale beats Bayern Munich, 2-0; Inter's 3rd title and first treble (Italian Serie A & Cup)

2012 NHL Western Conference Finals: Los Angeles Kings beat Phoenix Coyotes, 4 games to 1

2015 Pakistan begin the first test-playing nation cricket tour of Zimbabwe since 2009

2016 The Tradition Senior Men's Golf, Greystone G&CC: Germany's Berhard Langer wins sixth of 13 Champions Tour majors by 6 strokes from Olin Browne