This Day in Sports History May 20
1734 1st Jockey Club forms in South Carolina
1879 5th Kentucky Derby: Charlie Shauer aboard Lord Murphy wins in 2:37
1897 British Open Men's Golf, Royal Liverpool GC: English amateur Harold Hilton wins 2nd Open title by 1 stroke from Scot James Braid
1900 II Summer (Modern) Olympic Games open in Paris (last 5 months)
1913 38th Preakness: James Butwell aboard Buskin wins in 1:53.4
1920 Policemen raid the Cubs' bleachers & arrest 24 fans for gambling
1922 Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel, suspended on October 16, 1921, by Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis, return to the NY lineup & go hitless
1930 University of California dedicates $1,500 to research on prevention & cure of athlete's foot
1940 Soccer team HZVV forms in Hoogeveen
1941 White Sox Taft Wright sets AL record of RBIs in 13 consecutive games
1945 Keith Miller scores 105 in the 1st Victory Test Cricket at Lord's
1946 Cubs Claude Passeau makes his 1st error since September 21, 1941, ending pitcher's fielding record of 273 consecutive errorless chances
1948 Cleveland Indians tie AL record of 18 walks (beat Red Sox 13-4)
1950 75th Preakness: Eddie Arcaro aboard Hill Prince wins in 1:59.2
1960 Baseball game in Milwaukee postponed due to dense fog
1961 86th Preakness: Johnny Sellers aboard Carry Back wins in 1:57.6
1964 Buster Mathis defeats Joe Fraizer to qualify for US Olympic team
1967 92nd Preakness: Bill Shoemaker aboard Damascus wins in 1:55.2
1972 5th ABA Championship: Indiana Pacers beat NY Nets, 4 games to 2
1972 97th Preakness: Eldon Nelson aboard Bee Bee Bee wins in 1:55.6
1978 103rd Preakness: Steve Cauthen wins aboard Affirmed for the 2nd-leg of the Triple Crown
1983 American heavyweight boxer Larry Holmes beats countryman Tim Witherspoon by split decision to retain his WBC title at the Dunes Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas
1983 Michael Dokes & Mike Weaver fight to a draw in 15 for heavyweight boxing title
1983 Phillies Steve Carlton passes W Johnson with 2nd most strike outs
1984 Boston's Roger Clemens beats Twins, 5-4, for his 1st victory
1985 Indians-Brewers game at Cleve Stadium is 1st rain-out of 1985, ends record string of 458 ML games since Opening Day without a rain-out
1985 Larry Holmes beats Carl Williams in 15 for heavyweight boxing title
1988 Mike Schmidt hits his 535th HR, moving into 8th place
1989 114th Preakness: Pat Valenzuela aboard Sunday Silence wins in 1:53.8
1991 Chicago Bull Michael Jordan, named NBA's MVP
1992 36th European Cup: Barcelona beats Sampdoria 1-0 at London
1995 120th Preakness: Pat Day aboard Timber Coutry wins in 1:54.4
1997 White Sox Frank Thomas reaches base safely for 15th straight time
1998 6th UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid beats Juventus 1-0 at Amsterdam
2000 125th Preakness: Jerry Bailey aboard Red Bullet wins in 1:56.00
2000 English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London (78,217): Chelsea beats Aston Villa, 1-0; Roberto Di Matteo scores 73' winner
2003 Laureus World Sports Awards, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco: Sportsman: Lance Armstrong (rescinded); Sportswoman: Serena Williams; Team: Brazil Men's National Football team
2006 131st Preakness: Javier Castellano aboard Bernardini wins in 1:54.65
2015 NASCAR 2016 Hall of Fame inductees: Bobby Isaac, Terry Labonte and Jerry Cook
2017 142nd Preakness Stakes: Javier Castellano aboard Cloud Computing wins in 1 minute 55.98 seconds
2018 The Tradition Senior Men's Golf, Greystone G &CC: Spaniard Miguel Ángel Jiménez wins by 3 from American trio Joe Durant, Steve Stricker & Gene Sauers
